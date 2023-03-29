DNA led to arrest in 2022 attack on Wisconsin anti-abortion organization, authorities say

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois...Indiana... Wabash River at Vincennes, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Mount Carmel, Clinton, Terre Haute, and Covington. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana... Wabash River at Lafayette and Montezuma. .Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches a week and a half ago has resulted in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East Fork White Rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring near Elliston on the White River and will soon develop on the lower reaches of the White River, and is expected to develop on the lower reaches of the Wabash River. The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations as of Tuesday night. On the Wabash, near Montezuma, on the White, near Elliston, and along the East Fork White, approaching Rivervale. Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas, particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the main stem rivers. Rain late in the week could extend flooding further in time as well. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water may approach a couple low county roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 13.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 PM EDT Tuesday was 15.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&