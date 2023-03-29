DNA led to arrest in 2022 attack on Wisconsin anti-abortion organization, authorities say

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Vincennes, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site, Mount Carmel, Clinton, Terre Haute, and Covington.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette and Montezuma.

.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches a week and a half ago
has resulted in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White,
and East Fork White Rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring near
Elliston on the White River and will soon develop on the lower
reaches of the White River, and is expected to develop on the lower
reaches of the Wabash River.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations as
of Tuesday night. On the Wabash, near Montezuma, on the White, near
Elliston, and along the East Fork White, approaching Rivervale.

Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers. Rain late in the week could extend flooding
further in time as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water may approach a couple low county
roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 13.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 PM EDT Tuesday was 15.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

DNA led to arrest in 2022 attack on Wisconsin anti-abortion organization, authorities say

A Wisconsin man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a 2022 firebombing attack on an anti-abortion organization's office in the state's capital after DNA evidence linked him to the crime scene, prosecutors said.

Hridindu Sankar Roychowdhury, 29, of Madison, was arrested at Boston Logan International Airport on one count of attempting to cause damage by means of fire or an explosive, the US Attorney's Office in the Western District of Wisconsin said in a news release. Roychowdhury had purchased a one-way ticket for a flight that was set to depart Boston for Guatemala City on Tuesday morning, according to the news release.

Roychowdhury's arrest relates to a May 2022 incident in which a Madison office of Wisconsin Family Action, a political organization that lobbies against abortion rights, was vandalized and damaged by fire, authorities said.

After investigators identified Roychowdhury as a possible suspect earlier this month, police recovered leftover food and related items in a public trash can, the US attorney's office said. Law enforcement then collected DNA from that food, and a forensic biologist matched it to DNA evidence from the scene of the attack, according to the release.

Roychowdhury was scheduled to appear in US District Court in Boston on Tuesday, and a date for his appearance in federal court in Madison has not been set. It is unclear if he has obtained an attorney.

Madison firefighters were called to the building after a passerby saw fire there on May 8, 2022, and the firefighters quickly put out the blaze, officials said. No injuries were reported.

Two Molotov cocktails that did not ignite were found inside the building, and it appeared that a separate fire was started, police said at the time. Graffiti reading, "If abortions aren't safe then you aren't either" was found at the scene, the US attorney's office said.

The organization appeared to have been targeted because of its beliefs, police said. The fire was being investigated as arson, the Madison Fire Department said at the time.

A few days before the fire, a draft of a US Supreme Court majority opinion that would strike down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that the constitution protected a woman's right to an abortion, was leaked.

The nation's high court did rule in June 2022 that there is no federal constitutional right to an abortion, triggering weeks of protests nationwide.

Wisconsin was one of a number of states with an abortion restriction in place prior to the Roe ruling. Its 1849 ban on nearly all abortions is being challenged in court and likely to land before the state Supreme Court.

If convicted, Roychowdhury would face a sentence of five to 20 years in prison, the US attorney's office said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.