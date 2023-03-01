 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Covington.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette.

Wabash River at Clinton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as rainfall moved through the
area Monday, and additional heavy rainfall is expected later this
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.




...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EST Tuesday the stage was 14.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 PM EST Tuesday was 14.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.9
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood



DNA found on a sweet potato helps Massachusetts police solve 12-year-old cold case murder

  • 0

More than a decade after 31-year-old Todd Lampley was fatally shot in a Massachusetts home, authorities have arrested and charged a suspect who was identified with the help of DNA found on a sweet potato found at the scene, court records show.

Devarus Hampton, 40, pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of murder and assault with a dangerous weapon, Barnstable District Court records show. It was exactly 12 years after the February 27, 2011, killing in the village of Hyannis.

On the night of the Lampley's death, investigators found shell casings and a sweet potato on the ground outside the window of the bedroom where he was shot, an arrest affidavit from the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office states.

"Investigators believe that this potato was used as a silencing device to muffle the sound of gunshots," Lt. Matthew Lavoie with the Massachusetts State Police wrote in the affidavit.

The potato was cut flat on one end, appeared to have a hole carved through its center and was "blown out and irregular" on one end, according to the affidavit.

Though it would be years until investigators could connect Hampton to DNA on the sweet potato, they uncovered several other pieces of evidence, the affidavit lays out.

Phone records reviewed by investigators showed Hampton had exchanged more than a dozen calls and texts with a man who was in the house with Lampley at the time of the killing, including in the minutes before and after the shooting, the affidavit said.

Hampton was also wearing a GPS monitoring bracelet at the time of the killing as part of his probation in an unrelated case, the affidavit said. Location records from the bracelet showed Hampton was around the house at the time of the shooting, it said.

A few days after the shooting, Hampton was arrested in an unrelated case and refused to speak to investigators when asked about the Lampley case, the affidavit said.

In 2016, authorities got a DNA sample from Hampton without his knowledge by collecting some of his phlegm that he spit into a puddle, according to the affidavit. An outside lab found a very high probability the DNA profiles from a swab of the sweet potato and Hampton's spit matched, the affidavit said.

CNN has reached out to the district attorney's office and police about the delay in charging Hampton, who was not arrested until Monday, court records show.

Hampton is being held without bail and is scheduled to return to court for a probable cause hearing on April 5.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.