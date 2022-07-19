 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HOT CONDITIONS EXPECTED WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

With temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s, combined with
high humidity, heat index values may exceed 100 degrees Wednesday
afternoon.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Discussions underway on Uvalde school police chief's removal

  • 0

Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District officials are in discussions on the process to remove school system police chief Pete Arredondo over his role in the response to the Robb Elementary School shooting, two sources close to the process told CNN Tuesday.

The discussions follow a heated school board meeting Monday night where parents demanded the board fire Arredondo by today.

It is unclear what the direction the process might take, but it may leave Arredondo no choice but to resign, according to the source.

CNN has reached out to Arredondo's lawyer and has not received a response.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.