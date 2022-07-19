Discussions underway on Uvalde school police chief's removal

Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District officials are in discussions on the process to remove school system police chief Pete Arredondo over his role in the response to the Robb Elementary School shooting, two sources close to the process told CNN Tuesday.
The discussions follow a heated school board meeting Monday night where parents demanded the board fire Arredondo by today.
It is unclear what the direction the process might take, but it may leave Arredondo no choice but to resign, according to the source.
CNN has reached out to Arredondo's lawyer and has not received a response.
The-CNN-Wire
