...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Saturday
June 3 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Daviess, Delaware, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Monroe, Randolph,
Shelby, Tippecanoe and Vigo.

This Air Quality Action Day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Deputies accuse man of using Nintendo ‘Duck Hunt’ pistol during robbery

(CNN) — A South Carolina man was arrested after authorities said he robbed a convenience store with a fake gun designed to play a Nintendo video game.

David Joseph Dalesandro, 25, held up a Kwik Stop in the small town northwestern South Carolina of Sharon using a black spray-painted “Duck Hunt” gaming pistol, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

CNN was unable to determine whether he was represented by an attorney.

Witnesses told deputies a person allegedly walked into the store on May 30 wearing a wig, hoodie sweatshirt and a mask, a sheriff’s office news release stated.

The person allegedly showed the clerk the fake gun in his waistband and demanded about $300 from the register, authorities said.

Sheriff’s deputies discovered Dalesandro in a nearby Dollar General store parking lot, armed with the gaming pistol in his pants, according to the news release.

Dalesandro was arrested and remained behind bars Friday without bond, booking details showed.

He faces charges including armed robbery with a deadly weapon and petty larceny, according to the sheriff’s office.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.