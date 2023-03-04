'Demon dog' Ralphie making strides in training, shelter says

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Tippecanoe River near Delphi.

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wildcat Creek near Jerome.

Wabash River at Vincennes.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

.Minor flooding is ongoing or expected along the main stem rivers
across central Indiana along with several smaller tributaries.
Rainfall of 1.5 to 3 inches fell over the course of Friday March 3rd
which has brought the widespread flooding to the area.

Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River with
levels rising. Flooding along the White river is from Anderson to
Hazleton with the crest near Anderson. Flooding along the East Fork
White river is expected from Columbus to Williams with river levels
rising along the full length of the river.

Flooding along smaller tributaries will end by Sunday with flooding
continuing through the week along much of the Wabash, White, and
East Fork White rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until late Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flooding of Wildcat Creek Park and
possible residential areas in the vicinity of Eisenhower Rd.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Saturday the stage was 14.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Saturday was 14.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.7
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

'Demon dog' Ralphie making strides in training, shelter says

  • 0

Ralphie, the seemingly unadoptable French bulldog from upstate New York, is making progress in his intensive training program, according to his shelter.

The tiny bundle of terror captured the internet's heart last month after the Niagara SPCA in Niagara Falls posted a brutally honest adoption ad. The shelter described him as "a fire-breathing demon" and "a terror in a somewhat small package."

Following the viral adoption ad, Ralphie was adopted for the third time, only to be returned to the shelter when he "proved to be more" than his adopter could handle.

In a bid to resolve his behavioral problems and prepare him for a forever home, Ralphie is now participating in a rigorous six-week boarding and training program. And he's already making headway, according to an update posted to the shelter's Facebook.

"We're told he's learning some impulse control around vacuums and brooms and they're working on his reactivity in his crate," the shelter wrote in the post. "He has really great basic obedience skills which have made training easier."

The trainer described Ralphie as "athletic" and "kind of a fun guy," according to the shelter.

In addition to working on impulse control and reactivity, Ralphie is also engaging in agility training, according to the Facebook post. This will help with "creating a bond of sorts and expending energy."

The shelter also posted an adorable video of Ralphie's training in action. The video features the canine menace jumping over hurdles and playing with a toy.

The pup's first family rehomed him after training was unsuccessful, the shelter said. His second family surrendered him to the shelter after he "annoyed" their older dog.

The Niagara SPCA is still looking for an experienced dog owner with no other pets or children to adopt Ralphie -- hopefully for the last time.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.