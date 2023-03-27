Death toll climbs to 7 in Pennsylvania candy factory explosion as all missing individuals are accounted for, officials say

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Vincennes, Clinton, Terre Haute, Covington,
Montezuma, Mount Carmel, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant
Site, and Lafayette.

.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches last week has resulted
in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East
Fork White Rivers, along with several smaller tributaries. Moderate
flooding is occurring on a small portion of the East Fork White
River, and is expected to develop in the coming days on the lower
reaches of the White and Wabash Rivers. Water continues to rise in
many locations.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations
currently. On the Wabash, near Lafayette. On the White, near
Spencer, and along the East Fork White, between Seymour and
Rivervale. Most smaller tributaries are past crest and falling.

Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress. Flood waters
close SR 225 just south of the Wabash River near Battleground.
Walking and bike trails in Tapawingo Park area are flooded. Warren
CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve area flooded. Flood waters
near Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 16.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EDT Sunday was 16.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 11.3 feet Friday
evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Death toll climbs to 7 in Pennsylvania candy factory explosion as all missing individuals are accounted for, officials say

  • 0

Two additional bodies have been found by search and rescue teams working to locate missing individuals after the explosion of an eastern Pennsylvania candy factory last week, raising the incident's death toll to seven people, officials said Sunday.

"We do believe them to be the remaining presumptive missing individuals," Wayne Holben, Chief of the West Reading Police Department, said at a news conference.

Now that all missing individuals have been accounted for, the focus will shift to an investigation of the explosion, West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag said.

The explosion erupted shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, leveling the R.M. Palmer Co. facility and stunning West Reading -- a community of about 4,500 people that has been home to the chocolatier's operation for more than six decades.

Three buildings surrounding the factory will be condemned as a precaution, Kaag said. She explained that the buildings need to be assessed by structural engineers before "being released." "This does not mean they are slated for demolition or uninhabitable," she said in a statement.

Search and rescue teams raced against time over the weekend as they looked for missing people, using drones and heat imaging devices before turning to heavy equipment to "methodically" remove rubble, Holben said.

One woman was rescued alive among the rubble of the building's lower floor on Saturday morning, the police chief said. The survivor was conscious when she was discovered, he said, but there was no update on her condition as of Sunday.

A candlelight vigil will be held for the victims at 7:30 p.m. Friday, the mayor announced.

At least eight people were hospitalized at the Reading Hospital following the blast, a spokesperson for the hospital told CNN. As of Saturday, two were in fair condition, five had been discharged and one had been transferred to another facility.

R.M. Palmer said in a statement that the explosion has had a "profound impact" on its company.

"We appreciate the outpouring of support as all of us continue to deal with the loss of our friends and coworkers. We offer our heartfelt condolences to those families who have lost loved ones and hope those injured will recover quickly," said the statement posted on the company's Facebook page.

The-CNN-Wire

CNN's Dakin Andone, Sara Smart, Samantha Beech and Zoe Sottile contributed to this report.