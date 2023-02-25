DC's iconic cherry trees could hit a record-early peak bloom as temperatures soar

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site and Terre
Haute.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River at Montezuma, Covington, and Lafayette.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches earlier
this week has brought lowland flooding to the Wabash River. With
more precipitation in the forecast over the next few days these
conditions could persist into the middle of next week or longer in
some locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EST Friday the stage was 15.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EST Friday was 15.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday morning and continue falling to 8.7 feet Wednesday
evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Brief Period of Light Freezing Rain Early this Morning...

A brief period of light freezing rain is possible through around
sunrise for areas that fall to around or just below freezing.
Although amounts will be light, a few slick spots on roads cannot
be ruled out. Overall, travel impacts are expected to be minimal.

DC's iconic cherry trees could hit a record-early peak bloom as temperatures soar

  • 0

Tucked among the thousands of iconic Yoshino cherry trees at the Tidal Basin in Washington, DC, is the "indicator tree," which erupts into full bloom as much as 10 days earlier than its neighbors and gives officials at the National Park Service a good idea when the rest of them might begin to flower.

This year the indicator tree already started budding — the first stage of the bloom cycle — in the middle of February. That can only mean one thing: Spring (and cherry blossom season) is coming early.

Experts said this year could be a record-breaking early bloom, as temperatures soar way above average for February. Over the past century, the historical average peak bloom date at the Tidal Basin has been April 4, but records show it's been coming earlier than usual in recent decades.

The earliest peak bloom on record was in March 15, 1990. Michael Litterst, communications chief for National Mall and Memorial Parks with the National Park Service, said he believes that date is "certainly in play this year."

"All indications are it's going to be earlier than average," Litterst told CNN. Last year's peak bloom was March 25. "We're about a month out from that, but given what we've seen so far, and given what the forecast is, I think we're probably looking at something earlier than that."

Peak bloom varies each year depending on weather conditions. According to the National Park Service, Yoshino trees usually reach peak bloom between the last week of March and the first week of April. And the blooming period itself could last several days — it all depends on the weather.

But with the rise of planet-warming pollution, temperatures are getting warmer. And warm winters cause plants and trees to blossom early. Several Japanese plum trees, for instance, which are usually the earliest flowering trees, already blossomed around the National Mall in late January.

"Heat is what partially drives trees like that to blossom," Litterst said. "And when you look at how mild this winter has been, and the fact that we've had zero snow or frozen precipitation this year, it's not a surprise that we're seeing this."

Litterst said he has noticed a connection between warmer temperatures and earlier peak bloom. For example, the average annual temperature at the Martin Luther King Memorial and around the Tidal Basin have "increased a statistically significant 2.5 degrees Fahrenheit between 1895 and 2017," he said.

At the same time that temperatures were warming, peak bloom dates have also been shifting early by approximately six days.

"And not surprisingly, we are seeing people who are coming in earlier in earlier" to see the capital's iconic cherry blossoms, he added.

It's not just Washington, DC. Spring leaf out — when the first tiny leaves emerge from buds of plants that are dormant in the winter — is already the earliest on record in parts of the Southeast, southern Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic, according to the National Phenology Network.

Even New York City is seeing spring leaf out 32 days earlier than normal.

"Spring is coming early in much of the Southern and Eastern US," Brad Rippey, meteorologist with the US Department of Agriculture, previously told CNN. "Here in the mid-Atlantic, that means everything from budding trees to crocuses in bloom to spring peepers making lots of noise — and in February, no less."

Many plant species beyond cherry blossoms — including daffodils, witch-hazel and forsythia — are beginning to leaf out in the East. Theresa Crimmins, director of the USA National Phenology Network, said it's the plants responding to very early warm temperatures.

"Plants, especially those of temperate systems, respond to a number of cues in order to wake up in the spring, including exposure to chill in the winter, exposure to warmth in the spring, and day length," she told CNN.

But given the recent erratic changes in weather patterns, it's possible for temperatures to shift again.

According to the National Park Service, cool and calm weather typically extends the length of the bloom, while a rainy and windy day can bring an abrupt end to the ephemeral blossoms.

And a late frost can stop the trees from blooming at all.

This means if another cold snap occurs after this early warm spell, Crimmins said it could be disruptive and damaging for the plants' cycle. As flower buds develop, many species lose their ability to tolerate cold temperatures, which means a freeze could kill blooms and leave fruit crops and other commodities vulnerable to spring freezes.

Rippey said warm winters followed by a spring freeze have become more common in recent years. In 2017, for instance, a severe spring freeze in March damaged several fruit crops — peaches, blueberries, apples and strawberries — in states including Georgia and South Carolina, which carried an economic toll of roughly $1.2 billion.

"As nice as it feels to have temperatures in the 70s and 80s this time of year, the fact that it's not 'normal' can have a profound impact on the ecosystem," Rippey said. "Even a typical spring freeze can damage commercial and back-yard fruit crops that have been pushed into blooming by late-winter warmth."

The National Park Service's Litterst said they plan to announce the projected peak bloom date on March 1. For now, it's probably safe to say you can move up your DC cherry blossom picture-taking plans.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.