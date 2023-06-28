 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Day, in effect until midnight EDT
Wednesday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with
respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Carpool or use public transportation.
* Staying indoors whenever possible.
* Monitor indoor air quality by keeping air circulating and
checking on indoor filtration systems.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://www.apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Weather Alert

...Visibility Reduction Due to Smoke Today...

All of central Indiana will continue to see impacts from Canadian
wildfire smoke today. Current visibilities are generally between
2 and 3 miles, with a few peak reductions near 1 mile. This will
likely continue through sunrise. Daytime mixing could help improve
conditions later today, but reduced visibilities are still
expected for much of the day. Air Quality will be unhealthy for
sensitive groups.


If traveling through these areas be prepared for haze that could
suddenly reduce visibilities. Conditions will likely improve by
Thursday.

Daniel Penny pleads not guilty after being indicted in NYC subway chokehold death

(CNN) — Daniel Penny, a Marine veteran charged in the death of a Black man he put in a chokehold on the New York City subway, pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide during a court appearance Wednesday.

Penny, 24, was indicted by a grand jury earlier this month in the death of 30-year-old Jordan Neely on May 1.

He only spoke to say “not guilty” when asked how he had pleaded during the hearing, which lasted less than five minutes.

He is due back in court on October 25.

Penny surrendered to police in May and has been out on a $100,000 bond. The bail conditions were unchanged during Wednesday’s hearing.

Penny, who is White, confronted Neely on a subway train after Neely began shouting at passengers that he was hungry and thirsty and didn’t care whether he died. Penny forced Neely to the train floor and put him in a chokehold until he stopped breathing. A medical examiner ruled Neely’s death a homicide.

The incident was partially captured on video that was posted online and sparked demonstrations calling for justice in the case.

Penny’s actions were “fully justified,” his attorneys said in a statement after his indictment.

“While we respect the decision of the grand jury to move this case forward to trial, it should be noted that the standard of proof in a grand jury is very low and there has been no finding of wrongdoing,” attorneys Steven Raiser and Thomas Kenniff said in the statement.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.