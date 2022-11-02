 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Dense fog is possible tonight through Wednesday morning across
portions of Central Indiana...

Fog is expected to develop later tonight across portions of
central Indiana and diminish by mid morning tomorrow. Dense fog
is possible, especially near and north of Interstate 70.

If traveling later tonight or Wednesday morning, plan on extra
time to arrive at your destination. Slow down, use your low beam
headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

CVS, Walgreens and Walmart reach a tentative $12 billion deal in opioid cases, reports say

  • 0

Three major retailers -- CVS, Walgreens and Walmart -- have tentatively agreed to pay at least $12 billion to settle a number of lawsuits brought by states and local governments alleging the retailers mishandled prescriptions of opioid painkillers, according to reports from Bloomberg and Reuters.

The Bloomberg report cites sources familiar with the matter as saying the deal calls for CVS to pay $4.9 billion, Walgreens to pay at least $4 billion and Walmart to pay $3 billion. The agreement wouldn't be finalized until enough states, counties and cities agree to the terms, Bloomberg said.

CNN has not been able to independently confirm a tentative agreement and has reached out to the companies involved for comment.

CNN has previously reported US states, cities and counties filed more than 3,000 lawsuits against opioid manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies, accusing them of downplaying their addiction risk and failing to stop pills from being diverted for illegal use.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.