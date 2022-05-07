 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Elliston.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton.

White River at Edwardsport.


.Recent rainfall is leading to minor flooding in Indiana along most
of the Wabash River and the White River at Edwardsport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters approaching Warren CR 350 N
in the Black Rock Preserve Area. Williamsport Road in Fountain
County may begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EDT Friday the stage was 13.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EDT Friday was 13.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.6
feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Customs seized over $10 million worth of counterfeit Rolex watches

  • 0

It might be time to check the authenticity of your new luxury watch.

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Indianapolis seized two shipments of counterfeit Rolex watches on April 27 and 29. The fake luxury watches would have had a total value of $10.1 million if real, according to a news release from CBP.

Both shipments had originated in Hong Kong and were destined for Brooklyn, New York, the CBP said. The agency was tipped off by intelligence gathering and a history of fraudulent shipments from the same vendor -- which triggered them to detain and inspect the two April shipments, the CBP said.

The April 27 shipment contained 300 counterfeit Rolex watches and the April 29 shipment had 160 counterfeit Rolex watches, according to the news release.

"No one buys a luxury brand watch expecting it to fail or fall apart," LaFonda Sutton-Burke, CBP's Chicago director of field operations, said in the news release.

"As consumers increasingly purchase from online or third party vendors, our officers are at the frontline to guard against defrauders expecting to make money selling fake merchandise."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.