Customs officers seize more than $700,000 of knockoff Gucci, Chanel, other designer brands

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches last week has resulted
in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East
Fork White Rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring near Seymour on
the East Fork White River, is starting to develop on the lower
reaches of the White River, and is expected to develop on the lower
reaches of the Wabash River.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations
as of Monday afternoon. On the Wabash, approaching Covington, on the
White, approaching Elliston, and along the East Fork White, between
Seymour and Rivervale.

Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers. Rain late in the week could extend flooding
further in time as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 16.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EDT Monday was 16.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Friday morning and continue falling and remain below flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Customs officers seize more than $700,000 of knockoff Gucci, Chanel, other designer brands

Customs officers in Norfolk, Virginia, displayed some of the fake designer goods they seized.

 US Customs and Border Protection

Customs officers in Virginia have confiscated more than $700,000 of designer brand counterfeits, including clothing, purses and shoes, in a single shipment.

Officers seized the counterfeit goods on March 16, according to a news release from US Customs and Border Protection.

Customs officers originally examined the shipment on February 3, according to the news release. The shipment originated in Seoul, South Korea, and was sent to an address in Chesapeake, Virginia.

The load had 68 items with designer brand trademarks, including iconic luxury brands like Burberry, Chanel, Christian Dior, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton and Yves Saint Laurent, according to the release.

But customs officers suspected the goods were counterfeit, and submitted documentation of the items to Customs trade experts specializing in apparel, footwear and textiles.

The experts confirmed the goods were fakes with "infringing trademarks and copyrights," says the release.

The goods would have been worth $708,097 if they had been real, according to the release.

An investigation into the shipment is ongoing and no one has been criminally charged, US Customs and Border Protection reported.

"Unscrupulous vendors illegally profit on the backs, and feet, of American consumers by peddling phony and potentially perilous products as authentic goods," said Mark Laria, Customs' area port director for the area port of Norfolk-Newport News, in the release. "CBP strongly encourages consumers to protect their families by purchasing authentic goods from reputable vendors."

During the fiscal year 2022, border protection officers and Homeland Security Investigations special agents seized more than 20,812 shipments containing nearly 25 million counterfeit goods, according to the release. Had they been authentic, the total value of the fake goods would have been more than $2.98 billion.

Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested 255 individuals in 2022, obtained 192 indictments, and received 95 convictions related to intellectual property crimes.

