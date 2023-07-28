Connecticut pastor fatally struck by Stamford police car while crossing the street

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MIDNIGHT EDT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, which remains in effect
through midnight EDT.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Morning storms have slowed temperature
rises...but much of the area will see heat indices exceeding 100
degrees by later this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Connecticut pastor fatally struck by Stamford police car while crossing the street

  • 0

(CNN) — State police are investigating after a patrol vehicle in Stamford, Connecticut, fatally struck a pastor as he crossed the street Wednesday.

Stamford police officer Zachary Lockwood, 24, hit the Rev. Tommie Jackson, 69, around 4:12 p.m., Connecticut State Police Lt. Katharine Cummings said during a Friday morning news conference.

Lockwood attempted CPR until medics arrived, Cummings said.

Jackson was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons called Jackson’s death an “unimaginable tragedy” at the press conference and said she will miss his “infectious smile” and sense of humor.

Jackson worked as the assistant director of Stamford’s Urban Redevelopment Commission, which works on redevelopment and renewal projects, according to the city’s website. He also served as a reverend at the Rehoboth Fellowship Church and Faith Tabernacle Church. Jackson’s wife, Dorye, is the vice chair of the Stamford Police Commission.

Stamford Police Chief Timothy Shaw remembered Jackson as “a vital member of the Stamford community.”

“Our city feels the impact of his passing,” he added.

Lockwood’s police vehicle had emergency lights on during the collision, according to Cummings. The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is a “customary protocol for this type of incident,” said Cummings. Lockwood has been with the police department since April 18, 2022, she said.

Connecticut State Police, the Western District Major Crimes Squad, and the Connecticut State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad will investigate with the assistance of the Stamford Police Department, according to Cummings.

In a news release posted Thursday on Facebook, Stamford Police Assistant Chief Silas Redd remembered Jackson as “such a beacon of light for so many in the Stamford community.”

He also asked that both the Jackson and Lockwood families be given privacy and be kept in “thoughts and prayers.”

CNN has reached out to the Connecticut State Police Union, Stamford Police Association, Police Association of Connecticut, and the Lockwood family for comments.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.