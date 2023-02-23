Colorado Springs club shooting suspect can stand trial and will be held without bond, judge rules

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Tippecanoe River near Delphi.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches since
Tuesday night has brought lowland flooding to upper portions of the
Tippecanoe River and Wildcat Creek, and will bring lowland flooding
along the Wabash starting this afternoon and working downstream into
this weekend that could last into early next week along parts of the
middle and lower Wabash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until late tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Flooding of lowland areas in progress in
portions of Tippecanoe County.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Thursday the stage was 10.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Thursday was 10.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.2
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late
this evening.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Tippecanoe River near Delphi.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Low agricultural lands, river parks and a
few local roads flood along the Tippecanoe River.  Oakdale Public
Access Site flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Thursday the stage was 7.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this afternoon to a crest of 8.1 feet this evening. It
will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 8.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress. Flood waters
close SR 225 just south of the Wabash River near Battleground.
Walking and bike trails in Tapawingo Park area are flooded. Warren
CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve area flooded. Flood waters
near Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Thursday the stage was 10.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this morning to a crest of 16.6 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Colorado Springs club shooting suspect can stand trial and will be held without bond, judge rules

  • 0

A suspect accused of killing five people in a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs can stand trial, a judge ruled Thursday, determining prosecutors demonstrated in a preliminary hearing they had enough probable cause to proceed.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, charged with more than 300 counts in connection with the November 19 shooting at Club Q -- including charges of first-degree murder -- will be held in jail without bond while the case is pending, the judge also ruled.

Video of the shooting was shown to the judge during the preliminary hearing, which began Wednesday, but the video was not played in open court, District Attorney Michael Allen told reporters after the judge's decision Thursday in Colorado's El Paso County.

"We're trying to protect both the victims' interests and the defendant's right to a fair trial," Allen said. "There have been concerns expressed to us about that being put out in public."

Aldrich, who also faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault and bias-motivated crimes causing bodily injury, has yet to enter a plea.

Prosecutors expect Aldrich to enter a plea at an arraignment on May 30, Allen said.

Months could pass before trial begins, Allen said.

"There's a pretty decent chance it could be next year," Allen said.

Authorities allege Aldrich entered Club Q late November 19 with an AR-style weapon and a handgun and opened fire, killing Daniel Aston, Raymond Green Vance, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh and Derrick Rump. At least 19 others were injured, police said, most of whom suffered gunshot wounds.

Aldrich would face up to life in prison without parole if convicted on the first-degree murder charges.

Club Q, which has been closed since the shooting, has announced plans to reopen this year.

