Colorado officer who placed handcuffed suspect into a vehicle that was hit by train is found guilty of misdemeanors, but acquitted of felony

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 563 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL INDIANA CLINTON HOWARD MADISON TIPTON IN EAST CENTRAL INDIANA DELAWARE RANDOLPH IN NORTH CENTRAL INDIANA CARROLL IN WEST CENTRAL INDIANA TIPPECANOE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANDERSON, DELPHI, FARMLAND, FLORA, FRANKFORT, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, MUNCIE, PARKER CITY, TIPTON, UNION CITY, WEST LAFAYETTE, AND WINCHESTER.