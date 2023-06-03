 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Saturday
June 3 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Daviess, Delaware, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Monroe, Randolph,
Shelby, Tippecanoe and Vigo.

This Air Quality Action Day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Climber dies near summit of Mount Rainier

(CNN) — A climber died this week on Mount Rainier in Washington state, the National Park Service said Friday in a news release.

Brian Harper, 41, of Bremerton, Washington, was in a climbing group led by Alpine Ascents International, a licensed guide service, when he collapsed near the summit Wednesday morning. He was not breathing and had no pulse and CPR was unsuccessful, the park service said.

His body was brought down via helicopter Thursday, the park service said.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner will determine a cause of death.

The mountain’s peak, located in Mount Rainier National Park about 60 miles south of Seattle, is more than 14,000 feet above sea level.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.