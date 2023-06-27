 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Day, in effect until midnight EDT
Wednesday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with
respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Carpool or use public transportation.
* Staying indoors whenever possible.
* Monitor indoor air quality by keeping air circulating and
checking on indoor filtration systems.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://www.apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Weather Alert

...Visibility Reduction Due to Smoke Today and Tomorrow...

All of central Indiana will see downstream impacts of smoke from
Canadian fires today and tomorrow. Reduced visibilities are
expected, primarility between 3 and 4 miles, with peak reductions
of 1 mile possible. Air Quality may also be unhealthy for
sensitive groups.

If traveling through these areas be prepared for haze that could
suddenly reduce visibilities. We expect conditions to improve
beginning on Thursday.

Cleveland woman indicted on murder charges after leaving her 16-month-old child alone for 10 days, prosecutors say

(CNN) — A Cleveland woman has been indicted on murder charges after she left her 16-month-old child alone for 10 days while she vacationed in Detroit and Puerto Rico, prosecutors say.

“On June 6, 2023, Kristel Candelario left her 16-month-old daughter alone and unattended at her residence near Lorain Avenue and West 97th Street in Cleveland,” a Monday release from the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said. “She did not return to her child until June 16, 2023, around 8 a.m. Upon returning, Candelario found her 16-month-old daughter unresponsive and called the police.”

Authorities declared the “extremely dehydrated” 16-month-old dead on arrival, according to the release. The girl was found in a Pack ‘n Play pen “on a liner soiled with urine and feces with soiled blankets,” the release said.

Candelario was indicted on charges of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, felonious assault, and endangering children, prosecutors say.

Court records indicate she’s being held in jail on a $1 million bond with a court appearance scheduled for Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

