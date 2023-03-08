Clashes over Atlanta's 'Cop City' led to a protester's killing and dozens of arrests. Here's how we got here -- and what comes next

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the White, East Fork White, and
Wabash Rivers across central and southern Indiana due to 1.5 to 3
inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd.

Flooding is ongoing along the lower White River from Spencer to
Hazleton, with the crest near Newberry.

Flooding along the East Fork White River extends from Seymour to
Williams, with the crest just upstream of Rivervale.

Flooding along the Wabash River extends from Lafayette to Mount
Carmel and beyond, with the crest near Clinton.

Flooding will end at Spencer and Seymour within the next day, while
several sites are expected to remain in flood through the week.
Flooding along the lower reaches of the White and Wabash rivers is
expected to persist well into next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM EST Tuesday the stage was 16.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM EST Tuesday was 17.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday morning and continue falling to 9.8 feet Sunday
evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Clashes over Atlanta's 'Cop City' led to a protester's killing and dozens of arrests. Here's how we got here -- and what comes next

Nearly two dozen people are in jail after violent protests at a forest near Atlanta that's become a national focal point as authorities gear up to begin construction of a massive police and fire training facility.

The facility -- dubbed "Cop City" by its opponents -- has received fierce pushback since its conception by residents who feel there was little public input, conservationists who worry it will carve out a chunk of much-needed forest land and activists who say it will militarize police forces and contribute to further instances of police brutality.

Protesters have for months been camping out at the forest, vowing to stop construction, while Atlanta's mayor is pushing forward with the $90-milion facility. In January, officers killed 26-year-old protester Manuel Esteban Paez Terán during a clearing operation at the site.

This week's arrests are the latest instance of authorities clashing with opponents of the project amid ongoing national -- and global -- conversations around policing and the protection of the environment.

Here's what to know.

Where will the facility be?

The Atlanta Public Safety Training Center is set to be built on a controversial piece of forested land that used to be a prison farm. Though it's just outside city limits, that plot of land is owned by the city, meaning residents who live around the site don't have voting power for the leaders who approved it.

In September 2021, the Atlanta City Council -- including Andre Dickens, now Atlanta's mayor -- approved a ground lease agreement with the Atlanta Police Foundation for 85 acres of the land to be turned into the training center, while another 265 acres would be maintained as green space, the city said at the time.

The foundation, a nonprofit, is privately funding most of the costs through "philanthrophic and corporate donations," according to the city. Taxpayers will fund about $30 million, the city has said.

What will it include?

The center will include, among other things, a shooting range, a burn building and a mock city "for real world training," according to the foundation's website.

Why do supporters want it?

Those backing the facility say it's needed to help boost police morale and recruitment efforts. Previous facilities used by Atlanta law enforcement are substandard while fire officials train in "borrowed facilities," the police foundation has said.

The foundation says the center will focus on "community-oriented" policing and set a national standard for "neighborhood sensitivity and devotion to the civil rights of all citizens by law enforcement," and says green spaces and other facilities will be open for public use.

The mayor says the center is needed to meet the city's law enforcement training requirements, which he called "the most extensive" in the Southeast.

"Our training includes vital areas like de-escalation training techniques, mental health, community-oriented policing, crisis intervention training, as well as civil rights history education," he said in January. "This training needs space, and that's exactly what this training center is going to offer."

Who is opposed?

Residents, activists and organizations fighting to stop the project largely focus on two key issues: police brutality and environmental harm.

Leaders of the "Stop Cop City" movement -- which covers a coalition of groups, activists and organizers -- see the project as a response to the 2020 uprisings over the police killings of Black Americans and say the center will militarize police and promote violent policing tactics, especially on communities of color.

"Cop city is not just a controversial training center. It is a war base where police will learn military-like maneuvers to kill Black people and control our bodies and movements," says a statement from Kwame Olufemi, of the Community Movement Builders group, which opposes the project.

Activists also point out the project's environmental impact in a world already facing the deadly impacts of the climate crisis. The center would carve out a chunk of forested land city leaders previously appeared to have agreed to preserve.

More than a dozen environmental organizations previously urged city leaders to reject the training center's development, saying in a 2021 letter the project would be "devastating for the ecological community" and surrounding "historically marginalized" neighborhoods.

"Fragmentation of the South River Forest will leave the surrounding areas susceptible to stormwater flooding, which is Atlanta's top natural disaster, continually increasing in intensity due to climate change," the letter said.

Residents also worry about how listening to daily sprays of gunfire and other training sounds will impact their mental health.

Why were protesters charged?

The 23 people arrested Sunday were charged with domestic terrorism and all but one were denied bond. Atlanta police say they were "violent agitators" who infiltrated a peaceful protest at the site and conducted a "coordinated attack" on officers and construction equipment.

But activists dispute that story, saying instead police targeted people at a music festival in a park separate from the construction site and indiscriminately began arresting people. Atlanta police deny that claim.

Local authorities have repeatedly accused protesters of the training facility of using violent tactics and have charged at least a dozen other people with domestic terrorism in recent months.

Domestic terrorism is a felony charge in Georgia that carries up to 35 years in prison, said Ronald Carlson, an emeritus law professor at the University of Georgia.

"What is the likely intent of the authorities in levying such a serious and severe charge? It seems to be pretty clear that what they're trying to do is to deter additional destruction of property and perhaps injury to persons," Carlson said.

More than two dozen organizations, including the Human Rights Watch, have called for the domestic terrorism charges against "Defend the Atlanta Forest" activists to be dropped, saying they are a "clear attempt to silence dissent."

Why was a protester killed?

In a January 18 clearing operation of the site, officers shot and killed Terán, the protester also known as Tortuguita -- a nod to the activist's love for turtle conservation.

Teran's mother previously described them to CNN as a "pacifist" and rejected authorities' narrative that Terán fired first.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating the shooting, has said Terán shot at officers, injuring a Georgia State Patrol Trooper, and authorities returned fire, killing the protester. Activists dispute that claim.

What now?

Local and state leaders say the training center will be built. Earlier this year, Atlanta's mayor said the city got the green light from neighboring DeKalb County -- where the parcel of land is located -- and construction permits were set to be issued.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp also backs the project and urged local authorities this week to keep those arrested "behind bars." Both Kemp and Dickens say the majority of those who have been arrested in connection to the project thus far are out of state and don't represent local sentiments.

That's not true, says Sean Wolters, who works within the "Defend the Atlanta Forest" movement. Atlanta residents have been protesting for more than two years in numerous ways, including physically at the site, appealing construction permits and voicing their dissent at city council meetings, including one this week, Wolters said. And the movement has attracted others in its struggle, from across the country and worldwide, he added.

"It's becoming a defining conflict in the US right now," Wolters said.

