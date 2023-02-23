Charges dropped against Black inmate beaten in Georgia jail cell, DA says

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Tippecanoe River near Delphi.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches since
Tuesday night has brought lowland flooding to upper portions of the
Tippecanoe River and Wildcat Creek, and will bring lowland flooding
along the Wabash starting this afternoon and working downstream into
this weekend that could last into early next week along parts of the
middle and lower Wabash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until late tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Flooding of lowland areas in progress in
portions of Tippecanoe County.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Thursday the stage was 10.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Thursday was 10.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.2
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late
this evening.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Tippecanoe River near Delphi.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Low agricultural lands, river parks and a
few local roads flood along the Tippecanoe River.  Oakdale Public
Access Site flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Thursday the stage was 7.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this afternoon to a crest of 8.1 feet this evening. It
will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 8.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress. Flood waters
close SR 225 just south of the Wabash River near Battleground.
Walking and bike trails in Tapawingo Park area are flooded. Warren
CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve area flooded. Flood waters
near Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Thursday the stage was 10.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this morning to a crest of 16.6 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Charges dropped against Black inmate beaten in Georgia jail cell, DA says

  • 0

Prosecutors have dropped all charges against a Black man who was beaten by multiple sheriff's office employees while he was in custody at a Georgia jail in September 2022, according to a new court filing.

Attorneys for the man, Jarrett Hobbs, also reached a "significant settlement agreement" with the Camden County Sheriff's Office to resolve all civil claims from the incident, the lawyers said in a statement.

In November, five Camden County Sheriff's Office employees were placed on administrative duty amid an ongoing internal and a state investigation launched after surveillance video showed the employees beating Hobbs in a jail cell.

Three employees of the jail were charged with battery and violating the oath of office, while two others were disciplined.

"Let's be clear: no one deserves to be beaten like that," Hobbs' attorney Harry Daniels said in a statement. "This settlement doesn't make up for that, not by a long shot. But, at the end of the day, Mr. Hobbs' charges were dropped, the officers who beat him have been charged and this settlement gives him and his family a new way forward. That's something we can all be proud of."

The amount of the settlement was not disclosed.

Hobbs had been on probation on a federal case out of North Carolina and violated that by being in Georgia, where he was charged with speeding, driving on a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance, and assault, battery and obstruction charges, according to the warrant dismissal.

"State declines to prosecute drug and traffic charges further in the interests of justice," the dismissal said, adding there is "insufficient evidence to prove that defendant is guilty" of the assault, battery and obstruction charges.

The criminal charges against Hobbs included the charges for assault, battery and obstruction for justice which deputies filed after the beating, his attorneys said in the statement.

Glynn County District Attorney's Office confirmed all the charges from the incident were dropped, but declined to provide additional comment.

CNN has reached out to Camden County Sheriff's Office for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.