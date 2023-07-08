Cessna jet crashes with at least six on board in California

(CNN) — A Cessna business jet with at least six people on board crashed near French Valley Airport in Murrieta, California, early Saturday morning, the FAA said.
The flight departed Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas and crashed about 65 miles north of San Diego around 4:15 a.m. local time, the FAA said.
There was no immediate word on the fate of the passengers and crew.
According to a tweet from Cal Fire, the aircraft went down in a field and caused a fire that burned about an acre of vegetation before being contained about 5:30
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.
