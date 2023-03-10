 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River

.Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southern Indiana due
to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd.

Flooding is expected to end at Lafayette Friday...yet flooding is
expected to persist on the lower Wabash well into next week with
additional rain expected Thursday night and again this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water may approach a couple low county
roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EST Thursday the stage was 11.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EST Thursday was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning and continue falling to 7.6 feet Tuesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Car drives onto tarmac and crashes into terminal at North Carolina airport, deputies say

A driver in North Carolina is accused of crashing a car through doors and windows into a terminal at Wilmington International Airport after driving onto the tarmac.

The suspect, whom investigators have not identified, faces state and federal charges, the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office said.

The white, compact car broke through an airport fence shortly before 7 p.m. and was driven around on the tarmac, according to a sheriff's office news release and photos.

The driver was engaged by deputies, then crashed the car into the terminal and was detained, the sheriff's office said.

The car, its windsheld smashed and front end crumpled, later rested next to a potted tree on the ivory and blue terminal floor, a photo shows.

No one from the public was injured, the airport said in post on Twitter. The airport remained open Thursday night with "minimal impact to operations," the post said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.