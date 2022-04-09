 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST AND FREEZING TEMPERATURES TONIGHT INTO EARLY SUNDAY...

High pressure will bring mostly clear skies and light winds
tonight, resulting in overnight temperatures near or below
freezing...as well as widespread frost.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Car crash near Austin food truck leave 11 people injured, officials say

  • 0

Eleven people were injured after car crash pushed a vehicle into a group standing near a food truck in Austin, Texas, on Friday night, according to authorities.

Two victims suffered potentially life-threatening injuries while two others sustained "potentially serious" injuries, according to Capt. Christa Stedman, a spokesperson for the Austin-Travis County EMS.

First responders were called to the crash area around 8:20 p.m., Stedman told CNN in a phone call.

Nine victims were hospitalized, and two others, including one of the drivers, refused medical treatment, she added.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, officials said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.