California's snowfall so far this winter rivals the state's record-setting season, officials say

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois...

Tippecanoe River near Delphi.

Wabash River at Vincennes.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to two and a half inches with
locally higher amounts throughout the day today will bring
additional lowland flooding with higher crests along the Wabash and
its tributaries, as well as bring lowland flooding to much of the
White and East Fork White Rivers and their tributaries as well.
Locally higher amounts in a particular basin could introduce some
moderate flooding, and although none is currently forecast, those
with interests along area rivers should maintain a close watch on
the forecast over the next 24 hours. The crest on the Wabash is
forecast to reach Lafayette on Sunday morning with flooding on the
Wabash continuing through next week. Most locations on the upper
White are forecast to crest Saturday evening through Sunday morning,
with locations on the lower White cresting Sunday afternoon through
early next week. Flooding on lower portions of the White is forecast
to last through next week. On the East Fork White the crest could
stay from Saturday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON TO MONDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon to Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Flooding of lowland areas in progress in
portions of Tippecanoe County.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Friday the stage was 5.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 11.4 feet Sunday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Extensive flooding covers many acres of
agricultural land. SR 225 closed by high water. Granville Bridge
Public Access Site flooded. Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S
floods in several places from the Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract to
Warren CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve Area, a distance of
nearly 1.5 miles. High water affects Fort Ouiatenon area. All
parks in the West Lafayette and Lafayette areas are flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Friday the stage was 12.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EST Friday was 14.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.6
feet Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Tippecanoe River near Delphi.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Additional local roads begin to flood.  Water levels becoming
dangerous as property damage may begin and a few evacuations may
be necessary.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Friday the stage was 5.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 10.1 feet early
tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early
Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 8.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 60 mph. Isolated
higher gusts possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A 2 to 4 hour period of intense wind gusts
are anticipated between 4 and 10 pm. Peak gusts at 60 mph will
be possible with locally higher gusts to near 70 mph.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana, east central Indiana, north
central Indiana, south central Indiana, southeast Indiana,
southwest Indiana and west central Indiana, including the
following counties, in central Indiana, Bartholomew, Boone,
Clinton, Decatur, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson,
Madison, Marion, Morgan, Rush, Shelby and Tipton. In east central
Indiana, Delaware, Henry and Randolph. In north central Indiana,
Carroll. In south central Indiana, Brown, Jackson, Lawrence and
Monroe. In southeast Indiana, Jennings. In southwest Indiana,
Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin and Sullivan. In west central
Indiana, Clay, Fountain, Montgomery, Owen, Parke, Putnam,
Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Vigo and Warren.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Rain will become lighter and more scattered into this evening
before ending. Rainfall totals of 1.5 to 2.5 inches have
fallen across central Indiana since early this morning. This
amount of rain has resulted in flooding of low water
crossings, creeks, and streams.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

California's snowfall so far this winter rivals the state's record-setting season, officials say

  • 0
California's snowfall so far this winter rivals the state's record-setting season, officials say

A home is seen buried in snow on March 3 in Twin Bridges, California.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

After an incredible series of winter storms, California officials reported Friday the state's snowpack is the largest in decades.

Snowpack in the California Sierra is 177% of normal for this time of year, officials at the Department of Water Resources said. Statewide, snowpack is averaging 190% compared to normal for the date — a significant boost after back-to-back storms.

Snowpack in the Sierra Nevada is critical because it acts as a natural reservoir and accounts for 30% of California's freshwater supply in an average year. The recent record-breaking, three-week deluge helped replenish some of the state's reservoirs, but Shasta Lake — the largest in the state — remains below its historical average.

The most recent winter storms brought unusually heavy snows to the mountains and snowfall reaching rarely seen low elevations over the past week.

"This snowpack actually rivals 1982-1983, which is the largest snowpack on record," said Sean de Guzman, snow survey manager for the state Department of Water Resources.

In its manual survey at Phillips Station off Highway 50 near Lake Tahoe — generally held the first of each month between January and May — officials measured a snow depth of 116.5 inches and a snow water equivalent of 41.5 inches. It is already 170% of what they typically expect to see by April 1 at the location, when snowpack generally reaches its peak, according to the Department of Water Resources.

"After a monthslong dry spell, during February, this last week brought a significant amount of rain and snow, especially in the central Sierra," said de Guzman.

For the first time in nearly three years, only 49% of the state of California remains in a drought, according to the latest US Drought Monitor released Thursday morning.

Only a year ago, the entire state was 100% in a drought due to a dire lack of precipitation and higher evaporation rates from increasingly warmer temperatures. This year, series of winter storms over the past week "dropped copious amounts of rain and snow across the West, especially over the Sierra and coastal ranges and Rocky Mountains," the Drought Monitor noted.

While the heavy rains caused widespread flash flooding and several feet of snow trapped residents in their homes in the higher elevations, the "rain has improved California soil moisture and streamflow levels, while the snow has increased mountain snowpack to much above-normal levels," according to the Drought Monitor.

In central California's Sierra Nevada region, both the mountains and foothills are now "free of drought and abnormal dryness for the first time since January 2020," it added.

Still, the state faces an acute groundwater shortage. Experts have previously told CNN it will ultimately take many wet winters for California and the rest of the West to recover from what scientists have said is a long-term drying trend.

"Most California reservoirs have refilled with water levels near or above average, but groundwater levels remain low and may take months to recover," the summary said, indicating the water crisis facing the state is not over.

Department of Water Resources officials cautioned while it is good news for the state, there is still one more month to go until April 1, which is the survey date considered most important to forecast the year's water resources. Such data, including additional snow measurements from 260 other sites throughout the state, help water managers plan for the rest of the year.

