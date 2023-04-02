California's salmon fishers warn of 'hard times coming' as they face canceled season

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois... Wabash River at Lafayette to Vincennes. .Flooding continues along much of the Wabash River. More precipitation is in the forecast and this will result in prolonged flooding into mid to late next week. Those with interests along area waterways should monitor forecasts for the latest information. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette. * WHEN...Until Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water may approach a couple low county roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 12.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EDT Saturday was 12.3 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 13.4 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall early tomorrow afternoon. It will rise to 13.4 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&