 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River.

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the Wabash river and several
tributaries due to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March
3rd.

Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River with
the crest near Covington.

Flooding along many smaller tributaries that has not already ended
will end by Tuesday. Flooding will continue through the end of the
week and into next week on lower portion of the Wabash river.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress. Flood waters
close SR 225 just south of the Wabash River near Battleground.
Walking and bike trails in Tapawingo Park area are flooded. Warren
CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve area flooded. Flood waters
near Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EST Monday the stage was 17.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EST Monday was 18.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday morning and continue falling to 8.6 feet
Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

California hiker found dead after falling 20 feet down Oregon bluff and being swept into the ocean

  • 0

A 25-year-old hiker from California was found dead after falling from a rocky bluff along the Oregon coast and being swept into the ocean over the weekend, authorities said.

Henry Minh Hoang, of West Covina, California, was hiking beyond a safety fence in an area known as "the punch bowl" in the Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area when he slipped and fell about 20 feet to the water's edge, Oregon State Police said in a news release.

"The victim was reportedly knocked unconscious from the fall and was swept into the ocean by the waves," state police said. "Witnesses lost sight of the victim and the rescue operation later transitioned into a likely recovery operation."

State police responded to the area Saturday afternoon to help search for the man. The recovery effort was suspended at some point until Sunday morning, "when searchers could safely resume their efforts," state police said.

Hoang was found dead late Sunday afternoon on the shoreline at the bottom of a nearby cliff, and his body was taken to a local funeral home, authorities said.

The Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area near Tillamook, Oregon, features a sandstone headland known for its ocean views. The cliff edge can crumble without warning, and people have died after climbing over the safety fences, Oregon State Parks officials warn on their website.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.