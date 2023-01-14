California deputy killed in the line of duty

A California deputy was shot and killed in the line of duty Friday, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said.
Darnell Calhoun, 30, was responding to a domestic violence call related to a child custody issue when he was killed, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said during a news conference Friday night.
Bianco said Calhoun was the first deputy at the scene. A second deputy arrived and found Calhoun lying in the street suffering from gunshot injuries.
A shootout then occurred between the second deputy and the suspect. The suspect was shot and was taken to a hospital where he was in critical condition, Bianco said.
Calhoun joined the department in February 2022 after spending two years with the San Diego Police Department. He was assigned to the Lake Elsinore station, Bianco said.
The-CNN-Wire
