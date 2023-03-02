California declares state of emergency in 13 counties after brutal winter storm traps residents

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for a portion of the following river
in Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.

...The Flood Warning is extended for a portion of the following
river in Indiana...

Wabash River.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as a result of recent past and
near future rainfall.  Rainfall this coming Thursday night through
early Friday night is expected to range from roughly 1.50 to 2.25
inches across central and southern Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 14.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 PM EST Wednesday was 15.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.4
feet Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of Central Indiana.

* WHEN...From late tonight through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to at times heavy rain will overspread much of
Central Indiana late tonight, then persist through much of
the day Friday. Rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches are
currently forecast for the region. Locally higher amounts are
possible. This amount of rain may cause flooding of low water
crossings, creeks, and streams.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

California declares state of emergency in 13 counties after brutal winter storm traps residents

Some California residents remain trapped inside their homes after a winter storm dumped feet of snow across the Golden State, prompting Gov. Gavin Newsom to issue a state of emergency in 13 counties, including hard-hit San Bernardino County.

Authorities there had conducted almost 100 rescues by Wednesday evening, San Bernardino County Fire Chief Dan Munsey said in a news conference, though authorities have not learned of any serious injuries or deaths.

"We're responding to medical calls. We're responding to fires in these trapped vehicles. We are going to people's houses where they've had trees through their houses or some sort of roof collapse and we are evacuating them to our evacuation shelters," Munsey said.

Just over 70,000 homes and businesses remained without power early Thursday, days after the first round of winter storms hit California, according to PowerOutage.us. And while the state is getting a brief reprieve from the snow through the end of the week, another system is expected to move into Northern California this weekend.

Newsom declared a state of emergency for San Bernardino County and 12 others -- among them Los Angeles and Santa Barbara counties -- late Wednesday, with his office saying in a statement that a significant number of state personnel had responded to support San Bernardino County.

The Governor's Office of Emergency Services has been working to bring additional snow plows and road crews to the county, and personnel from Cal Fire and the California National Guard "are readied to support operations."

It could take a week to 10 days to dig out the mountain communities hampered by the heavy snow, officials warned in a news conference Wednesday. Mountain residents were still unable to access roads Wednesday, per fire department spokesperson Eric Sherwin. The county has about 500 miles of tight, winding roads throughout the mountain areas that need to be plowed, county Public Works Director Brendon Biggs said.

Many parts of California were buried under a significant amount of snow in recent days, and some places received more than 100 inches in the last week, according to the National Weather Service, leading authorities to warn residents about possible avalanches. Residents in a three-story apartment building in Olympic Valley had to be evacuated after it was struck by an avalanche Tuesday evening, engulfing the bottom two stories, the sheriff's office said on Facebook. The building's occupants were uninjured.

Huntington Lake in the Sierra Nevada saw 144 inches of snow, per a report from the Fresno County Office of Emergency Services, which reported 10 to 12 feet of snow near China Peak, leading to the closure of Highway 168.

In Southern California, 106 inches of snow were recorded since February 22 at Mount Baldy, outside of Los Angeles. Of that 106 inches, 29 fell in the past two days, according to CNN meteorologist Taylor Ward, while the other 77 inches fell late last week and through the weekend.

