Boston police say ‘multiple victims shot’ in ‘active, ongoing scene’

(CNN) — Multiple people have been shot in what Boston police describe as an “active, ongoing scene” on Saturday morning, according to a police department spokesperson.
Police said emergency calls started to come in around 7.45 a.m. regarding a shooting at the corner of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue in Dorchester.
Police are responding on scene and a spokesperson said “multiple victims” have been transported to local hospitals.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
