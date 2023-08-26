 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boston police say ‘multiple victims shot’ in ‘active, ongoing scene’

  • 0

(CNN) — Multiple people have been shot in what Boston police describe as an “active, ongoing scene” on Saturday morning, according to a police department spokesperson.

Police said emergency calls started to come in around 7.45 a.m. regarding a shooting at the corner of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue in Dorchester.

Police are responding on scene and a spokesperson said “multiple victims” have been transported to local hospitals.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.