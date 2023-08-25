 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 99.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Several consecutive days of hot and humid
weather may result in heat illness.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Boil water advisory for parts of San Diego due to E. Coli

(CNN) — A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of San Diego, California, and surrounding areas that will last through the weekend.

Originally issued in the Silver Strand area of Coronado and Imperial Beach, the advisory was expanded late Thursday to include parts of San Diego and Chula Vista.

California American Water said the advisory is in place “due to positive E. Coli results found in the drinking water.”

“Affected customers will be contacted directly by Cal American Water Company with additional information,” San Diego County Emergency said.

Residents are being urged to boil all water for three minutes, then let it cool before using, California American Water said.

“The California Division of Drinking Water in conjunction with California American Water, is advising impacted California American Water customers that reside in the above cities to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution,” California American Water said in a release.

It’s unclear if this stems from the effects of Tropical Storm Hilary, which hit the region on Sunday.

Most strains of the bacteria Escherichia coli (E. coli) are harmless and live in the intestines of healthy humans and animals.

But some kinds cause disease by producing Shiga toxin. The bacteria that make these toxins are called “Shiga toxin-producing” E. coli (STEC).

The symptoms of STEC infections can include stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. Some infections are mild, but others can be life-threatening.

The CDC estimates that 265,000 STEC infections occur each year in the United States.

