Benjamin Crump wins NAACP Social Justice Impact Award and vows 'never to stop fighting racism and discrimination'

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site,
Montezuma, Covington, and Lafayette.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches earlier
last week brought lowland flooding to the Wabash River. With more
precipitation in the forecast over the next few days these
conditions could persist into the middle of next week or longer in
some locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Sunday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EST Sunday was 15.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will stay near to above flood stage
through late Thursday evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Benjamin Crump wins NAACP Social Justice Impact Award and vows 'never to stop fighting racism and discrimination'

Attorney Benjamin Crump has been at the forefront of some of the highest-profile cases involving civil rights and racial injustice -- but acknowledges there's much more work to be done.

While accepting the Social Justice Impact Award at the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday night, Crump vowed "never to stop fighting racism and discrimination."

"I accept this award as greater motivation to continue to be an unapologetic defender of Black life, Black liberty and Black humanity," he said.

Crump said he was also prepared to "fight for Black history in and outside of the courtrooms" -- an apparent commentary on the Florida Department of Education's claim that the AP African American Studies course "lacks educational value" and other regulations under Gov. Ron DeSantis banning the teaching of critical race theory and barring instruction that suggests anyone is privileged or oppressed based on their race or skin color.

"We will not let elected officials exterminate our history, our literature, or our culture -- not in Florida or any of the other 50 states," Crump said. "Because it is so important that both Black children and White children and all children know that Black history matters because Black history is American history."

