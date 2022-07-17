Authorities seize more than $690,000 worth of hard narcotics in Texas

US Customs and Border Protection officers in Texas have seized nearly 90 pounds of hard narcotics with an estimated street value of more than $690,000, the agency said.
Border Patrol officers and Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers seized 32 packages containing nearly 90 pounds of alleged cocaine, CBP said in a news release on Friday.
"Attempts to smuggle contraband through commercial supply chains are increasing," said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. "Our continued dedication to maintaining a robust border security operations posture has led us to major narcotic interdictions at our cargo facilities."
CBP officers encountered a 2003 Freightliner tractor which appeared to contain a shipment of air conditioner parts arriving from Mexico, the release said.
The tractor and trailer were referred for a canine and nonintrusive inspection system examination, during which the narcotics were discovered, according to the release.
The narcotics have an estimated street value of $691,560, CBP said, adding officers seized the narcotics and the trailer.
US Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure, officials said.
