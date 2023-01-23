 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7
inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is likely to come in two separate
waves with the first wave focused on south central Indiana in
pre-dawn hours with the second mid morning across north central
Indiana. Snow may be intense at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Authorities responding to a shooting incident with multiple victims in Half Moon Bay, California

Law enforcement officials are currently responding to a shooting incident with multiple victims in the city of Half Moon Bay, California.

"The Sheriff's Office is responding to a shooting incident with multiple victims in the area of HWY 92 and the HMB City limits," the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet on Monday.

Half Moon Bay is approximately 28 miles south of San Francisco and lies within the westernmost portion of San Mateo County, according to information on the city's website.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

