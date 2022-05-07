Authorities made a key discovery in their search for the missing Alabama officer and inmate. It led to more questions

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana... White River at Elliston. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton. White River at Edwardsport. .Recent rainfall is leading to minor flooding in Indiana along most of the Wabash River and the White River at Edwardsport. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette. * WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters approaching Warren CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve Area. Williamsport Road in Fountain County may begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 PM EDT Friday the stage was 13.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EDT Friday was 13.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.6 feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&