Author Salman Rushdie attacked at New York event

Salman Rushdie -- a celebrated author and winner of the world's top literary prizes - - was attacked on stage before giving a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution, according to an AP reporter who witnessed a man on the stage "punching or stabbing" the novelist before the event.
Medical staff and police were called to the amphitheater, according to a Chautauqua spokesperson who would not elaborate or confirm details about the incident.
A witness in the audience tells CNN he saw novelist Salman Rushdie attacked on stage at Chautauqua.
