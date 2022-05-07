 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Elliston.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton.

White River at Edwardsport.


.Recent rainfall is leading to minor flooding in Indiana along most
of the Wabash River and the White River at Edwardsport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters approaching Warren CR 350 N
in the Black Rock Preserve Area. Williamsport Road in Fountain
County may begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EDT Friday the stage was 13.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EDT Friday was 13.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.6
feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Austrian climber found dead on the slopes of North America's tallest peak

  • 0

The body of an Austrian climber who was last heard from a week ago has been found on the slopes of Alaska's Mount Denali, authorities said on Friday.

An aerial search spotted the body of Matthias Rimml in the fall zone below Denali Pass, the National Park Service said. His body has not yet been recovered as authorities will rely on a ranger patrol that's adapted to high altitude to facilitate the effort.

The 35-year-old was alone and was the first registered climber this season to attempt climbing the 20,310-foot peak, the tallest in North America.

"Rimml likely fell on the steep traverse between Denali Pass at 18,200 feet and the 17,200-foot plateau, a notoriously treacherous stretch of the West Buttress route," the NPS said in the news release.

Rimml, a professional mountain guide from Tirol, Austria, began his climb on April 27 from the 7,200-foot Kahiltna Basecamp.

"Already acclimatized to altitude due to recent climbs," Rimmi planned the climb alpine-style, according to the NPS, which means traveling fast with light gear. He planned to complete the climb in five days, though he was prepared with food and fuel to last him for 10 days.

The last known phone call he made was on April 30, when he was at about 18,000 feet on the West Buttress of Denali, officials said. He said he was tired, "but he was not in distress," officials noted in the news release.

"However, since his friend had been receiving periodic check-in calls from Rimml, he grew concerned after several days of silence and notified Denali mountaineering rangers the afternoon of May 3," NPS officials said in a news release.

The temperatures on the upper slopes of Denali have been extremely cold over the past week, the park service said, hovering between daytime highs of -25 to -30 degrees Fahrenheit.

In total, 13 climbers have died in falls along that traverse, the NPS said. Most of those falls have occurred on the descent.

Denali is located in south-central Alaska.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.