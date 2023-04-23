 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

At least 9 teens injured after shots fired at Texas after-prom party

At least nine teenagers suffered non-life-threatening injuries after shots were fired at an after-prom party in Texas, according to local police.

Deputies from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office responded to a disturbance at a home north of Jasper just after midnight, the agency said in a Facebook post on Sunday morning.

Deputies found nine victims with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Facebook post.

The victims range in age from 15 to 19 years old, Jasper County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Karli Cherry told CNN in an email Sunday morning.

The injured victims were sent to local hospitals for treatment, according to the sheriff's office.

"This investigation is ongoing and people of interest are being questioned," the post added.

Jasper is located in eastern Texas, around 40 miles west of the Texas-Louisiana border.

