At least 9 dead in shooting in Monterey Park, California, deputies say

At least nine people are dead following a shooting Saturday night in Monterey Park, California, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Homcide detectives from the sheriff's department are assisting Monterey Park Police with the investigation, a statement from the department said.
According to CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS, a law enforcement news conference is expected Sunday morning.
Monterey Park is a city in Los Angeles County's San Gabriel Valley, approximately seven miles east of downtown Los Angeles.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
