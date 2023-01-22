 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Light snow accumulation expected this morning...

Light snow will bring minor snow accumulation across central
Indiana this morning. Snow is expected to end late this morning or
early afternoon. Total snow accumulations of one half to 1.5" are
expected. Locally higher amounts are possible. Some minor impacts
to travel could occur.

At least 9 dead in shooting in Monterey Park, California, deputies say

At least nine people are dead following a shooting Saturday night in Monterey Park, California, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Homcide detectives from the sheriff's department are assisting Monterey Park Police with the investigation, a statement from the department said.

According to CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS, a law enforcement news conference is expected Sunday morning.

Monterey Park is a city in Los Angeles County's San Gabriel Valley, approximately seven miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

