At least 25 cars of a freight train derail in western Montana

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana
and Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along portions of the East
Fork White River, White River, and the Wabash River. Moderate
flooding is occurring on the Wabash at Mount Carmel. Flooding along
the lowest reaches of the Wabash and White Rivers will continue for
another week or more.

The East Fork White River has crested and is receding in all areas.
Slight renewed rises are occurring on the lower White River but will
crest early this week well below recent flood levels. The original
crest along the Wabash is near Mount Carmel, but renewed rises are
occurring at some locations along the river. The majority of
flooding will remain in the minor category. Minor flooding primarily
impacts local river roads, parks, and agricultural land.

Additional rainfall possible this week may prolong flooding along
the main stem rivers. Those with interests along area waterways
should monitor forecast updates for the next week or more.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 11 PM EDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 13.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:30 AM EDT Sunday was 13.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.6
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

At least 25 cars of a freight train derail in western Montana

A freight train derailed in Paradise, Montana, on Sunday, according to the Sanders County Sheriff's Office.

Approximately 25 cars were derailed around 9:20 a.m. near Highway 135, dispatcher Bill Brown told CNN. The train derailed on the banks of the Clark Fork River, approximately 200 miles northwest of Bozeman. Images from the scene show some of the cars in the river.

The sheriff's office did not provide information on what the train was hauling. However, Brown said there did not appear to be any hazardous materials onboard.

The Sanders County Fire Department is on the scene responding to the derailment, Brown said. The office of emergency management and the Montana Rail Link have also been notified of the incident.

There have been no injuries reported. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

