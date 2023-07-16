 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
MONDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight
tonight to midnight EDT Monday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with
respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

At least 1 dead and 4 injured in Chicago overnight shooting, police say

(CNN) — At least one person was killed and four others injured in a shooting early Sunday in Chicago, authorities say.

Police responded to the West Garfield Park neighborhood in Chicago’s West Side around 2:07 a.m. local time and found “multiple victims were struck by gunfire,” according to an incident report from police. One woman, 40, died after being shot multiple times, the report said.

The four others who were shot, a woman and three men who range in age from 38 to 42, were listed in fair condition.

One of the wounded men told officers the suspect “was traveling in a vehicle at the time of the shooting,” a police spokesman said.

With five people shot, the incident qualifies as a mass shooting, making it one of at least 387 mass shootings so far this year, according to a tally from the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive, which like CNN defines a mass shooting as one that injures or kills four or more people, not including the shooter.

In Chicago, murders and shootings have declined this year compared to the elevated levels of the last two years, according to police data. As of July 9, there have been 317 murders and 1,250 shooting incidents this year, both an 8% decline from last year at this point.

Overall, crime complaints in Chicago have increased 39% so far this year, primarily due to a staggering rise in motor vehicle theft, which has more than doubled since last year.

The-CNN-Wire

CNN’s Eric Levenson contributed to this report.