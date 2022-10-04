Arrest made in connection with reported package explosion at Northeastern University

Authorities have arrested and charged a Texas man in connection with a reported package explosion at Northeastern University last month, the FBI announced Tuesday.
A press conference was expected with the US Attorney's office for Massachusetts and the Boston police in the 11 o'clock hour.
The arrest stems from an incident on September 13, when a university employee said a hard plastic case exploded in Northeastern's virtual reality lab.
The employee told investigators that when he opened the package, it depressurized with the force of an explosion, law enforcement sources said.
