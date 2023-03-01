 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as rainfall moved through the
area Monday. Additional heavy rainfall is possible Thursday night
through Friday Night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 14.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EST Wednesday was 14.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.0
feet this afternoon. It will then rise to 16.2 feet Sunday
morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Arrest made after video seemingly shows shooting and killing of man on a downtown St. Louis sidewalk in broad daylight

A man has been charged with murder in connection with a killing in St. Louis Monday that a witness captured on video, which appears to show a man being shot at close range while sitting on a sidewalk downtown at about 10 a.m.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office issued charges for first-degree murder and armed criminal action against Deshawn Thomas, 23, after, according to a St. Louis Metro Police Department probable cause statement, officers responded to a call of a shooting and found David Saldana dead on the sidewalk on N. Tucker Boulevard.

"Investigation revealed the incident was caught on surveillance, which depicts the Defendant following the Victim across the street, and first shooting him in the back," the statement said. "As the Victim begged for his life, Defendant loaded his firearm and shot him in the head."

In a news release, St. Louis Police said Saldana and Thomas got into a fight at a nearby gas station shortly before the shooting.

Police said Thomas was later taken into custody trying to enter a library and officers found a firearm and shell casing on him.

CNN has been unable to identify an attorney for Thomas, but according to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office, he has an initial court appearance scheduled for Wednesday in the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court.

A witness shared video purporting to be of the incident with local media and it made its way to social media.

The St. Louis Metro Police Department declined to confirm the video showed the shooting, but CNN was able to geolocate it to the approximate address reported by police.

The video shows a man laying on the sidewalk as another man walks away from him and then walks back toward him. After a short time, the man on the sidewalk sits up while the other man stands over him. Then, the other man appears to load a gun, point it at the man's head and fire. The video does not include any audio of a conversation between the two men.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.