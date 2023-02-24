 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Tippecanoe River near Delphi.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches since
Tuesday night has brought lowland flooding to upper portions of the
Tippecanoe River and Wildcat Creek, and will bring lowland flooding
along the Wabash starting this afternoon and working downstream into
this weekend that could last into early next week along parts of the
middle and lower Wabash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress. Flood waters
close SR 225 just south of the Wabash River near Battleground.
Walking and bike trails in Tapawingo Park area are flooded. Warren
CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve area flooded. Flood waters
near Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EST Thursday the stage was 14.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EST Thursday was 14.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.1
feet early tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Andean bear breaks out of enclosure at St. Louis zoo -- again

An Andean bear at the Saint Louis Zoo is back in his enclosure after escaping his habitat for a second time this month.

The bear, named Ben, broke out of his outdoor habitat Thursday afternoon, according to a statement from the zoo.

But he was not outside for long. The zoo quickly implemented its "Zoo Animal Emergency Response protocol" and guests and staff were escorted to indoor facilities while the bear was secured, the zoo said. The entire operation took around 50 minutes.

This is not the first time Ben went for a stroll outside his enclosure.

Earlier this month, he got out "by meddling with the steel mesh in just the right spot" of his outdoor habitat, causing a cable to give way, which then allowed him to work his way out, the statement from the zoo said.

And although his habitat has been made more secure since then, including adding stainless steel cargo clips rated at 450 pounds tensile strength, Ben still found a way to get out.

"At four years old, we know Ben is young and adventurous. Our team will continue to work collaboratively and consult with the Association of Zoos & Aquariums and Bear Taxon Advisory Group to investigate other alternative ways to secure the habitat," the Saint Louis Zoo assured in its statement.

According to the zoo's website, Andean Bears are the only bears native to South America and live in a variety of habitats around the Andean mountains "from mountain forests to coastal scrublands."

They are arboreal bears and their long, strong claws allow them to be exceptional climbers. But, the species is facing a high risk of extinction in the wild.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.