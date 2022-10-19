 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
10 AM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.

* WHERE...All of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR CENTRAL
INDIANA...

* AFFECTED AREA...All of central Indiana.

* TIMING...11 AM to 8 PM Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...Afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s to around
60.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out
of a vehicle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

An F-35 combat aircraft crashed at an Air Force base in Utah

An F-35 combat aircraft crashed at the Hill Air Force Base south of Ogden, Utah, Wednesday, according to a tweet from 388th Fighter Wing.

"An F-35 from the 388th crashed at the north end of the runway @HAFB. Pilot ejected. Emergency crews are responding," the tweet read.

No further details were available on the pilot's condition, or if anyone else was involved in the crash.

Hill Air Force Base is an Air Force Materiel Command base, according to its website. It is the Air Force's second largest base by population and geographical size.

CNN is reaching out for more information.

