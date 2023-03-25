An explosion at a candy factory in Pennsylvania leaves at least 2 dead, others remain missing

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river and locations
in Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River, from Lafayette down to Vincennes.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river and
location in Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

.Rainfall totals of an inch to an inch and a half north of I-70 and
two to three inches along and south of there over the past two days
will combine with additional rainfall tonight to produce moderate
river flooding along the lower White River and nearby tributaries.
Widespread minor river flooding is expected along the Wabash and
East Fork White, with potential for moderate flooding at Seymour on
the East Fork White. Until the heavy rainfall exits the area late
tonight there remains potential for locally heavy rain to make the
flooding worse over southern parts of central Indiana.

The crests on the Wabash, White, and East Fork White are expected to
arrive on upper portions of the rivers early to late in the weekend
and start working their way downriver. Minor flooding is expected to
last on main stem rivers well into next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EDT Friday the stage was 14.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 PM EDT Friday was 14.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.2
feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

An explosion at a candy factory in Pennsylvania leaves at least 2 dead, others remain missing

  • 0

At least two people are dead and nine are unaccounted for following an explosion at a candy factory in eastern Pennsylvania on Friday, officials said.

The explosion occurred at the R.M. Palmer Company facility in West Reading just before 5 p.m., West Reading Police Chief Wayne Holben said in a press conference on Friday night. The cause for the explosion is unknown and remains under investigation, he said.

"There is no danger to the surrounding area at this time, however the borough is urging residents to avoid the area and follow directions of law enforcement and emergency personnel," Holben added.

At least eight individuals have been hospitalized following the explosion -- of those, one patient has been transferred, two are in fair condition and the other five will be discharged, a spokesperson for Reading Hospital told CNN.

The hospital sent six ambulances -- including their mass casualty incident vehicle -- to the scene following the explosion.

Rescue efforts will continue throughout the night, Holben said.

The factory building is leveled and there was significant damage from the explosion, according to West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag.

"There is not too much to salvage from it," Kaag said.

R.M. Palmer Company is a candy company that was started in 1948 and has been at its current location since 1959, according to the company's website. CNN has reached out to the company for comment.

West Reading is about 50 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.