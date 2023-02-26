Alligator pulled from NYC lake had swallowed bathtub stopper, authorities say

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site,
Montezuma, Covington, and Lafayette.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches earlier
last week brought lowland flooding to the Wabash River. With more
precipitation in the forecast over the next few days these
conditions could persist into the middle of next week or longer in
some locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Sunday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EST Sunday was 15.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will stay near to above flood stage
through late Thursday evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Alligator pulled from NYC lake had swallowed bathtub stopper, authorities say

  • 0

The alligator rescued from a New York City park last week had swallowed a bathtub stopper, according to an update from zoo officials.

The wayward gator was discovered in Brooklyn's Prospect Park Lake by workers for the New York Department of Parks and Recreation last Sunday.

Since then, the reptile, found emaciated and suffering from the cold weather, has been cared for by the city's Bronx Zoo. In a blog post published Wednesday, the zoo said X-rays revealed the female alligator had ingested an approximately 4-inch-wide bathtub stopper.

The zoo said it won't immediately be removing the stopper because the gator is "in too weakened a condition."

"We will continue to provide supportive care for her and determine next steps based on how she responds to treatment," added the zoo.

According to the blog post, the alligator was almost 5 feet long and should have weighed between 30 and 35 pounds. But when she was found, she was "extremely emaciated" and weighed only 15 pounds. The zoo estimated that the animal was between 5 and 6 years old.

The gator is still too weak to eat on her own and is currently being fed by tube "to provide her with nutrients as well as fluids, vitamin B, antibiotics and an antifungal medication," according to the zoo.

"The tragedy of this situation is a reminder that wild animals do not make good pets and that responsible pet ownership means making choices that will not negatively impact an individual animal or the environment," the zoo said.

It's illegal to keep alligators as pets in New York City, according to the city's website. Although the animals are abundant in southern states including Florida and Georgia, they are not native to New York.

It's unclear how long the gator was in the lake or how she came to be in New York.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.