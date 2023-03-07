 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River.

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the Wabash river and several
tributaries due to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March
3rd.

Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River with
the crest near Covington.

Flooding along many smaller tributaries that has not already ended
will end by Tuesday. Flooding will continue through the end of the
week and into next week on lower portion of the Wabash river.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress. Flood waters
close SR 225 just south of the Wabash River near Battleground.
Walking and bike trails in Tapawingo Park area are flooded. Warren
CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve area flooded. Flood waters
near Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EST Monday the stage was 17.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EST Monday was 18.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday morning and continue falling to 8.6 feet
Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Alligator allegedly taken from Texas zoo as an egg or hatchling has been returned nearly 20 years later, officials say

  • 0

A nearly 8-foot alligator that allegedly was taken from a Texas zoo nearly 20 years ago as an egg or a hatchling has been returned to the facility after it was spotted living illegally in the backyard of a home near Austin, officials say.

Investigators were at a property in rural Caldwell County for a separate incident when they saw the alligator in a pen, Texas Game Wardens spokesperson Jen Shugert said Monday.

A woman at the property told investigators she had taken an alligator egg nearly 20 years ago when she was volunteering with a zoo, according to Shugert.

"Although there was a habitat in the backyard for the alligator, it had outgrown its pen because it was nearly 8 feet long," Shugert said.

Once wildlife officials discovered the woman couldn't meet the requirements for proper permits to keep the alligator, a crew went to the property, captured the gator and brought it to Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo, her original home, according to the zoo.

The zoo -- located in New Braunfels, less than 30 miles northeast of San Antonio -- posted a video Friday of the big reptile being carried from a truck, through the facility and into an enclosure with other gators.

"We got a call from Texas Parks and Wildlife Department about an alligator that someone apparently has had in their possession for over 20 years now," a zoo employee says in the video.

"Evidently, they were volunteering here actually, at Animal World & Snake Farm, way back then," and apparently took the alligator, either as an egg or a hatchling, "and actually kept this thing as a pet for at least 20 years now," he adds.

The alligator will now live out the rest of her life at the zoo, the employee says in the video.

The woman was cited with two misdemeanors: illegal possession of an alligator egg and possession of an alligator without the proper permits, Shugert said. Each carries up to $500 in fines.

"Alligators don't make good pets, y'all," the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said in an Instagram post Friday about the reptile's relocation to the zoo.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.