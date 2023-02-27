Alex Murdaugh's defense to call final witnesses as murder trial nears its close

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River from Lafayette through Riverton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week with rainfall moving through the
area today, and additional heavy rainfall expected later this week.
The first crest is at Montezuma as of Monday morning and forecast to
reach Terre Haute Wednesday. A secondary crest is forecast to reach
Lafayette Wednesday morning and work downstream thereafter.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Monday the stage was 11.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EST Monday was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.3
feet Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Alex Murdaugh's defense to call final witnesses as murder trial nears its close

  • 0

Fresh off his contentious testimony, Alex Murdaugh and his defense team are set to call their final witnesses on Monday as the disgraced attorney's murder trial pushes its way toward closing arguments.

Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian said in court the defense expects to rest by the end of Monday, and the prosecution said it will have a few further rebuttal witnesses afterward, with the aim to move to closing arguments on Wednesday.

Jurors will also be allowed to visit the Murdaugh's family estate in South Carolina known as Moselle, Judge Clifton Newman ruled Monday.

The final witnesses come after Murdaugh, 54, took the stand on Thursday and Friday to forcefully deny that he killed his wife Margaret and his son Paul, who were shot dead at the dog kennels at their family estate on June 7, 2021. He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and two weapons charges in the killings.

"I didn't shoot my wife or my son, anytime, ever," he said.

Since the night of the murders, Murdaugh had said that he was not at the kennels that night and that he had returned from a visit to his mother's home to find their dead bodies. Yet under oath, he admitted that he had been at the kennels and that he had lied to police about his whereabouts.

He further admitted that he had repeatedly lied to his family, his clients and his law partners and had stolen millions of dollars over the course of roughly two decades as a high-powered lawyer in the region. He faces 99 separate charges for these financial crimes.

Murdaugh blamed his lies to police on "paranoid thinking" related to an opioid drug addiction.

"I wasn't thinking clearly," he added. "I don't think I was capable of reason, and I lied about being down there, and I'm so sorry that I did."

The decision to testify in his own defense was a risky but necessary one for Murdaugh, legal experts said.

That's because the prosecution pointed to a huge question throughout the trial that he had to answer: Multiple witnesses identified Murdaugh's voice in a video clip filmed at the family's dog kennels, which authorities say was recorded shortly before the killings and near where the bodies were found.

That video is at the heart of the prosecution's case against Murdaugh. At the same time, there is no direct evidence -- no witnesses, no smoking guns, no blood-soaked clothes -- proving the disbarred attorney killed his family.

Instead, the prosecution's case against Murdaugh has focused on circumstantial evidence about his opportunity and motive. In particular, they have tried to prove he was at the crime scene that night, worked to show he lied to investigators and painted a picture of a fraudster who killed his wife and son in a desperate bid to distract the investigations into his actions.

For the defense, that evidence amounts to little more than "speculation" and "conjecture," Harpootlian has argued. They have highlighted Murdaugh's loving relationships with his family and ridiculed the prosecution's focus on what they are framing as irrelevant financial misconduct.

The-CNN-Wire

CNN's Christina Maxouris contributed to this report.