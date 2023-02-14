 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 AM EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with frequent gusts up to 40
mph expected. Brief gusts up to 50 mph possible.

* WHERE...All of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds will be this evening and
again tomorrow morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Alex Murdaugh's attorneys consider putting him on the stand in double murder trial, source says, as state nears end of its case

With prosecutors nearing the end of their case, attorneys for Alex Murdaugh are strongly considering putting the disgraced former South Carolina attorney on the stand in his own defense in the trial for the murders of his wife and son, according to a source familiar with the defense's thinking.

The defense is expected to make the decision in the next couple of days, the source said. But the decision will be made late and perhaps at the last second, the source said, after the prosecution is done presenting its case at some point this week. No final decision has been made, the source said.

