Alex Murdaugh faces second day of cross-examination Friday in trial over 2021 killings of his wife and son

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana... Tippecanoe River near Delphi. Wabash River at Lafayette. Wabash River at Covington. Wabash River at Montezuma. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana... Wildcat Creek near Lafayette. .Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches since Tuesday night has brought lowland flooding to upper portions of the Tippecanoe River and Wildcat Creek, and will bring lowland flooding along the Wabash starting this afternoon and working downstream into this weekend that could last into early next week along parts of the middle and lower Wabash. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress. Flood waters close SR 225 just south of the Wabash River near Battleground. Walking and bike trails in Tapawingo Park area are flooded. Warren CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve area flooded. Flood waters near Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 PM EST Thursday the stage was 14.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EST Thursday was 14.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.1 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&