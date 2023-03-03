Alex Murdaugh faces Friday sentencing for killing his wife and son

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following a portion of the following river in western Indiana...eastern Illinois... Wabash River. .Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue well into next week. Precipitation tonight through Friday night is expected to range from around 1.75 to over 3.00 inches across most of central Indiana. If higher rainfall amounts are seen with this system, the development of some moderate flooding is possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress. Flood waters close SR 225 just south of the Wabash River near Battleground. Walking and bike trails in Tapawingo Park area are flooded. Warren CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve area flooded. Flood waters near Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 PM EST Thursday the stage was 13.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 PM EST Thursday was 14.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.2 feet early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&