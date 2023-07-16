 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
MONDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight
tonight to midnight EDT Monday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with
respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Alabama woman who went missing after seeing a toddler walking on the interstate has been found alive, police say

  • 0

(CNN) — An Alabama woman who went missing after telling a 911 dispatcher that she saw a toddler walking alone on the side of an interstate has been found alive, according to authorities.

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25, had been missing since Thursday when she made the 911 call, according to Hoover Police.

At 10:45 p.m. local time Saturday, the Hoover 911 center received a call that Russell had returned home, police said in a statement.

“Hoover Fire medics responded to the scene to assess Carlee and transported her to a local hospital for evaluation,” the statement said. Police also responded to the scene to investigate, according to the statement.

It’s unclear where Russell had been since Thursday and no further details were provided. Additional information “will be provided when it becomes available,” police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.